‘Lover’ Is the Album’s Third Single

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards proved to be a momentous occasion for Swifties for two reasons. First, the decorated singer walked away with the show’s first-ever Icon Award. Swift also used her acceptance speech as an opportunity to announce that “Lover” will be the next song released off her upcoming record, set for release on August 16. “Lover” arrives shortly after “The Archer,” which was not an official single from the album.