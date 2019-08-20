‘Lover’ Playlist on Spotify Teases Album Lyrics

The “Love, Taylor: The Lover Enhanced Album” playlist debuted on Spotify on August 20, giving die-hard fans a glimpse at what’s to come three days before the record’s August 23 release. Swift released a video message with the playlist, saying: “Every day until the release of my new album Lover, I’ll be sharing unreleased lyrics and nobody’s seen [them] before.” She also revealed her first lyric teaser in an audio message, where she said: “Dear Lover, I can’t talk to you when you’re like this. Staring out the window, like I’m not your favorite town. I’m New York City.”