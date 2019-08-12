Swift’s Album Cover Is a Pastel Dream

Swift’s album cover leaked right before she unveiled it herself during her Instagram Live stream — and it’s a stunning, vibrant masterpiece. The cover features Swift with a glittery heart around her right eye as she stands before pastel-colored clouds. Above her head, “Lover” is shown in glittery pink cursive letters. The album cover resembles the pastel and bright-colored aesthetic the “Love Story” singer has been using across her Instagram feed in recent months.