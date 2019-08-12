Taylor Has Dismissed Some Fans Theories About the New Era, Namely Select Instagram Posts

While Swifties have successfully unraveled many of the singer’s biggest TS7 hints, she has admitted that not all of their theories are correct, especially when it comes to what she has shared on Instagram. “I really was just trying to change up my Instagram aesthetic to get ready for the new album,” she told Hit FM. “I really was just posting pastel pictures to try to go from a dark to a light and kind of show them what the color scheme would be for the next album.”