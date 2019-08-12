Taylor Hinted That Album Would Have Political Undertones

Fans first saw Swift break her political silence right before the 2018 midterm elections. However, she revealed in an interview with RTL that she intends to showcase her political side more on TS7. “I definitely think there are political undertones in the new music I made,” she said on May 24. “I’m not planning to stop encouraging young people to vote and to try to get them to talk about what’s going on in our country. I think that’s one of the most important things I could do.”