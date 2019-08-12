Taylor’s New Album Will Cover Various Emotions

The Grammy winner does not want to keep the themes of the songs on TS7 to just touch on one emotion, whether it be the ups and downs of love or broken friendships. Instead, she revealed to Entertainment Weekly that her next record will “convey an emotional spectrum.” She continued: “I definitely don’t wanna have too much of one thing. You get some joyful songs and you get the bops, as they say.” She also revealed that fans will hear some “really, really, really, really sad songs.”