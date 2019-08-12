The Denim Jacket Taylor Wore For Her Entertainment Weekly Cover Also Contained Easter Eggs

Swift’s easter eggs didn’t end with her “Me!” music video. The “Delicate” singer wore a denim jacket for her EW cover shoot, which featured a bunch of pins. Selena Gomez, Drake, Troye Sivan and the Dixie Chicks — whose photo was spotted in the “Me!” video — all scored their own pins. But could this just be a mere coincidence or a hint at her potential album collaborators? When it comes to Swift, it is likely a hint at something bigger.