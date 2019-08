There Will Be a Special iHeartRadio ‘Lover’ Secret Session

Swifties can listen to the singer-songwriter dish about the making of her hotly anticipated album during the iHeartRadio Lover Album Release Party and Secret Session on August 23 at 8 p.m. ET on iHeartRadio Pop, Hot AC and AC station. For those who can’t tune in when it first airs, the radio network will broadcast the special every 30 minutes all weekend long.