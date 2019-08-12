We Already Know the Name of Her Album and Second Single, Sort of

Swift tweeted about two of the biggest clues for TS7 after “Me!” debuted: the name of her next album and single. She said both were located “somewhere in the video” but she had not “seen people finding them.” Swifties subsequently put on their detective hats to track down the album’s title, which they determined was titled, “Lover” based on what Swift later told the Independent: “I think you see it once, and you hear it twice.”