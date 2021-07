A Magical Filming Location

Disenchanted will be shot on location in Ireland, specifically in Wicklow and the areas around it. The village of Enniskerry has now become the suburb of Monroeville.

During filming, Dempsey has shared glimpses of his time in Ireland with fans on social media.

“I love being in Ireland and I’m having so much fun working on this film #disenchanted,” the actor wrote alongside a selfie via Instagram in May 2021.