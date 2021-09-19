Big Adjustments

“There’s a lot more singing and a lot more dancing — which was humbling,” Adams said about the sequel on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September 2021.

Adams admitted that it’s been a long time since she was in a musical, and filming Disenchanted made her realize that her body doesn’t move the same way anymore.

“The last time I really danced as much as I’m required to dance in this, I was, like, in my 20s. And now I’m not in my 20s. It feels different in your 40s,” she laughed. “In my heart I look like I’m in my 20s when I’m dancing and then I would watch playback and be like, ‘Whoa, that’s not the same.’”