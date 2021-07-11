New Music

The next chapter of Enchanted will include new songs from Menken and Schwartz. The duo originally worked together on the 2007 film and received three Academy Award nominations.

Dempsey previously revealed that he would have some new challenges to tackle in the sequel.

“I will be singing for the first time,” Dempsey told Variety in April 2021, noting he will also be dancing in the film. “I’ve never ever sung publicly — for a reason. So, bear with me.”

The Maine native said that he hopes fans will “embrace” his musical numbers because of the hard work that went into his scenes.

“The lyrics are really fun. The numbers have really great choreography. And the premise is going to be interesting,” he added at the time.