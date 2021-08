That’s a Wrap!

Shankman confirmed via Instagram in August 2021 that filming had wrapped on the sequel, and he even teased a release date. The director captioned a snap with Adams, “Myself and Giselle…errrr….@amyadams would just like to say: And that’s a wrap. #Disenchanted Coming to you in #2022 @disney @disneyplus @disneystudios.”