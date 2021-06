A New Side of Brady

Benjamin Hollingsworth told Us Weekly exclusively that viewers can expect “more mischievous” actions from Brady — but also a new side. “You’ll see Brady doing things you’re not used to seeing Brady do, and I think you’ll see Brady do things that he knows he shouldn’t do, probably, but does them anyway.”

He also added that Brady is showing “a side that I don’t think anyone was expecting to see,” which includes “a little more skin than you’re used to seeing!”