Mel and Jack Tackle Next Steps

Netflix announced that season 3 of Virgin River will include a funeral, a fire, a divorce and a new romance.

In terms of Mel and Jack, the trailer for the upcoming season teases plenty of ups and downs in their relationship. While the pair enjoy a honeymoon phase in their romance, it isn’t long before they start to hit obstacles, including commitment.

“Jack’s not really the marrying type, is he? He’s managed to avoid that set of circumstances. He’s kept Charmaine at arm’s length for two years and this is unsure territory for him. He’s still got to work through his own issues. Clearly the man’s got some commitment phobia going on here so it’s interesting to see how he tackles that,” Henderson teased about Jack in an interview with ET in November 2020.

The season 3 trailer confirms that while Mel considers motherhood, it isn’t that simple for Jack to agree to.