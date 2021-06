New Residents

Netflix announced that Stacey Farber would be appearing in the new season as Lily’s (Lynda Boyd) daughter who comes to help with baby Chloe. Meanwhile, Kai Bradbury will be playing a new character named Denny.

Zibby Allen will also be in the new episodes, as Jack’s sister Brie.

Brie is a layer who is “smart, hard-charging, ballsy and a whole lot of fun,” according to Netflix.