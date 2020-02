Hannah Brown

The season 15 Bachelorette appeared on the first two episodes of Peter’s season of The Bachelor. First, she got out of the limo as a joke, just giving back the wings that Peter had given her on her season, in which he came in third place. She then returned to host a group date and broke down backstage, revealing she regretted sending him home. After a very flirty and emotional interaction, she left the show and he continued on.