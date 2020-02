Lexi Thexton

In season 13 of The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay was blindsided when a woman named Lexi showed up on a group date and claimed she was DeMario Jackson’s girlfriend who decided to come on the show after he ghosted her. While DeMario claimed he had broken things off with her, she still had keys to DeMario’s house — and texts. Rachel got annoyed with all the back and forth and sent him packing.