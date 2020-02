Tia Booth

During season 14 of The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin got very close to contestant Colton Underwood. She knew that he had a past with her close friend, Tia Booth, but Tia had told Becca it was over. However, later in the season, Tia returned and shared that she actually wasn’t over Colton. Colton was sent home and Tia and Colton gave their relationship a go. (It didn’t work, and he went on to become the Bachelor.)