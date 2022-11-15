Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer

Speculation sparked that the season 19 Bachelorette and her fiancé were done after Windey was seen not wearing her engagement ring while competing on Dancing With the Stars. In November 2022, the twosome confirmed their split, which occurred less than two months after their proposal aired on the season finale of the ABC reality show.

“The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other in our common goals or just the way we approach life,” Windey explained to her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, during a November 2022 episode of the Disney+ competition series.