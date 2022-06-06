Top 5

Fall 2022 TV Schedule: When ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ ‘Chicago P.D.’ and More Shows Will Air

Oliver-Stark,-Peter-Krause,-Aisha-Hinds-and-Kenneth-Choi-911
Oliver Stark, Peter Krause, Aisha Hinds and Kenneth Choi in 9-1-1  Michael Becker / FOX
FOX

Monday: 

9-1-1  8 p.m. 

The Cleaning Lady 9 p.m.

 

Tuesday: 

The Resident 8 p.m. 

MONARCH 9 p.m. (ongoing)

 

Wednesday:

The Masked Singer 8 p.m. 

LEGO Masters 9 p.m.

 

Thursday:

Hell’s Kitchen 8 p.m.  

Welcome to Flatch 9 p.m.  

Call Me Kat 9:30 p.m.

 

Friday: 

Friday Night Smackdown 8 p.m.

 

Sunday: 

The Simpsons 8 p.m.  

The Great North 8:30 p.m.  

Bob’s Burgers 9 p.m.  

Family Guy 9:30 p.m.

MONARCH (series premiere after NFL doubleheader on September 11)

 

Midseason Holds:

9-1-1: Lone Star

ACCUSED

ALERT

KRAPOPOLIS

GRIMSBURG

Housebroken

Fantasy Island

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars

Next Level Chef

Crime Scene Kitchen

 

