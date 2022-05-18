Top 5

Fall 2022 TV Schedule: When ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ ‘Chicago P.D.’ and More Shows Will Air

Fall 2022 TV Schedule When Grey’s Anatomy Chicago PD Ghosts and More Shows Will Air
 Maarten de Boer/NBC
NBC

Monday:

The Voice: 8 p.m. (2 hours)

Quantum Leap: 10 p.m.

Tuesday:

The Voice: 8 p.m.

La Brea: 9 p.m.

New Amsterdam: 10 p.m. (final season)

Wednesday:

Chicago Med: 8 p.m.

Chicago Fire: 9 p.m.

Chicago P.D.: 10 p.m.

Thursday:

Law & Order: 8 p.m.

Law & Order: SVU: 9 p.m.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: 10 p.m.

Friday:

College Bowl: 8 p.m.

Dateline NBC: 9 p.m.

Friday: (starting in November)

Lopez vs. Lopez: 8 p.m.

Young Rock: 8:30 p.m.

Dateline NBC: 9 p.m.

Saturday:

Drama Encores: 8 p.m.

Dateline Weekend Mystery: 9 p.m.

SNL Vintage: 10 p.m.

Saturday Night Live: 11:30 p.m.

Sunday:

Football Night in America: 7 p.m.

Sunday Night Football: 8 p.m.

Midseason Holds:

American Auto

Grand Crew

LA Fire and Rescue

Night Court

Million Dollar Island

That’s My Jam

The Blacklist

The Wall

The Wheel

