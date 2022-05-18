NBC
Monday:
The Voice: 8 p.m. (2 hours)
Quantum Leap: 10 p.m.
Tuesday:
The Voice: 8 p.m.
La Brea: 9 p.m.
New Amsterdam: 10 p.m. (final season)
Wednesday:
Chicago Med: 8 p.m.
Chicago Fire: 9 p.m.
Chicago P.D.: 10 p.m.
Thursday:
Law & Order: 8 p.m.
Law & Order: SVU: 9 p.m.
Law & Order: Organized Crime: 10 p.m.
Friday:
College Bowl: 8 p.m.
Dateline NBC: 9 p.m.
Friday: (starting in November)
Lopez vs. Lopez: 8 p.m.
Young Rock: 8:30 p.m.
Dateline NBC: 9 p.m.
Saturday:
Drama Encores: 8 p.m.
Dateline Weekend Mystery: 9 p.m.
SNL Vintage: 10 p.m.
Saturday Night Live: 11:30 p.m.
Sunday:
Football Night in America: 7 p.m.
Sunday Night Football: 8 p.m.
Midseason Holds:
American Auto
Grand Crew
LA Fire and Rescue
Night Court
Million Dollar Island
That’s My Jam
The Blacklist
The Wall
The Wheel