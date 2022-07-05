Top 5

Fall 2022 TV Schedule: When ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ ‘Chicago P.D.’ and More Shows Premiere

Fall 2022 TV Schedule
Wednesday, August 31:

DC’s Stargirl: 8 p.m. (season 3)

Sunday, October 2:

Family Law: 8 p.m.

Coroner: 9 p.m. (season 4)

Wednesday, October 5:

Kung Fu: 9 p.m. (season 3)

Thursday, October 6:

Walker: 8 p.m. (season 3)

Walker Independence: 9 p.m.

Monday, October 10:

All American: 8 p.m. (season 5)

All American: Homecoming: 9 p.m. (season 2)

Tuesday, October 11:

The Winchesters: 8 p.m.

Professionals: 9 p.m.

Friday, October 14:

Penn & Teller: Fool Us: 8 p.m. (season 9)

Whose Line Is It Anyway?: 9 p.m. (season 19)

Saturday, October 22:

Magic With the Stars: 8 p.m.

World’s Funniest Animals: 9 p.m.

Midseason Holds:

The Flash

Gotham Knights

Masters of Illusion

Nancy Drew

Recipe for Disaster

Riverdale (seventh and final season)

Superman & Lois

