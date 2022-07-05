The CW
Wednesday, August 31:
DC’s Stargirl: 8 p.m. (season 3)
Sunday, October 2:
Family Law: 8 p.m.
Coroner: 9 p.m. (season 4)
Wednesday, October 5:
Kung Fu: 9 p.m. (season 3)
Thursday, October 6:
Walker: 8 p.m. (season 3)
Walker Independence: 9 p.m.
Monday, October 10:
All American: 8 p.m. (season 5)
All American: Homecoming: 9 p.m. (season 2)
Tuesday, October 11:
The Winchesters: 8 p.m.
Professionals: 9 p.m.
Friday, October 14:
Penn & Teller: Fool Us: 8 p.m. (season 9)
Whose Line Is It Anyway?: 9 p.m. (season 19)
Saturday, October 22:
Magic With the Stars: 8 p.m.
World’s Funniest Animals: 9 p.m.
Midseason Holds:
The Flash
Gotham Knights
Masters of Illusion
Nancy Drew
Recipe for Disaster
Riverdale (seventh and final season)
Superman & Lois