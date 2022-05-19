The CW

Monday:

All American: 8 p.m.

All American: Homecoming: 9 p.m.

Tuesday:

The Winchesters: 8 p.m.

Professionals: 9 p.m.

Wednesday:

DC’s Stargirl: 8 p.m. (new night)

Kung Fu: 9 p.m.

Thursday:

Walker: 8 p.m.

Walker Independence: 9 p.m.

Friday:

Penn & Teller: Fool Us: 8 p.m.

Whose Line Is It Anyway?: 9 p.m.

Whose Line Is It Anyway?: 9:30 p.m.

Saturday:

Magic With the Stars: 8 p.m.

World’s Funniest Animals: 9 p.m.

World’s Funniest Animals: 9:30 p.m.

Sunday:

Family Law: 8 p.m.

Coroner: 9 p.m. (new night)

Midseason Holds:

The Flash

Gotham Knights

Masters of Illusion

Nancy Drew

Recipe for Disaster

Riverdale (seventh and final season)

Superman & Lois