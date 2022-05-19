The CW
Monday:
All American: 8 p.m.
All American: Homecoming: 9 p.m.
Tuesday:
The Winchesters: 8 p.m.
Professionals: 9 p.m.
Wednesday:
DC’s Stargirl: 8 p.m. (new night)
Kung Fu: 9 p.m.
Thursday:
Walker: 8 p.m.
Walker Independence: 9 p.m.
Friday:
Penn & Teller: Fool Us: 8 p.m.
Whose Line Is It Anyway?: 9 p.m.
Whose Line Is It Anyway?: 9:30 p.m.
Saturday:
Magic With the Stars: 8 p.m.
World’s Funniest Animals: 9 p.m.
World’s Funniest Animals: 9:30 p.m.
Sunday:
Family Law: 8 p.m.
Coroner: 9 p.m. (new night)
Midseason Holds:
The Flash
Gotham Knights
Masters of Illusion
Nancy Drew
Recipe for Disaster
Riverdale (seventh and final season)
Superman & LoisBack to top