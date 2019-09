B is for ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’

Though Mister Rogers is a household name in the States, Welsh actor Matthew Rhys wasn’t familiar with the children’s-TV star. “It was an entirely new revelation for me as I read the script,” he tells Us. Tom Hanks, not surprisingly, embodies Fred Rogers so well, Rhys “forgot it was Tom. I was gobsmacked by him,” the Americans alum says, adding that even though he’d met him before, “I was starstruck!” Get ready for all the feels. (Nov. 22)