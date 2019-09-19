From A to Z: Inside Fall 2019’s 26 Must-See Films

C is for ‘Charlie’s Angels’

￼Director, writer and star Elizabeth Banks had a vision for how the latest trio — Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska — should play the girl-power icons: Focus on women building each other up. “It’s very aspirational,” Banks tells Us. “It’s life-affirming on every level, because these are just human beings who are, regardless of their gender, getting to live their best lives.” And when it came to the action, she wanted to show “how real women would fight, and the advantages women need in order to overcome men who are physically bigger and more powerful than they are.” (Nov. 15)