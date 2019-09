F is for ‘Ford v Ferrari’

Matt Damon and Christian Bale play real-life characters Carroll Shelby, an auto innovator, and Ken Miles, a race car driver, who team up to build a speed machine that can beat the famed Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race. In real life, Miles died in a crash two months after the race while testing a new Ford model. “It became about my life and the people, the family and friends, that I’ve lost,” Bale says about relating to his character. (Nov. 15)