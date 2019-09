I is for Idina Menzel

Let it go — again! The sequel to Disney’s 2013 blockbuster Frozen features the familiar voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff, but Menzel hopes fans won’t compare the second film to the original. “The characters are evolving and getting richer and deeper,” she tells Us. “They’re learning from their mistakes, and they’re on a quest to find the answers to questions about who they are and what their purpose is.” (Nov. 22)