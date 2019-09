J is for ‘Judy’

Renée Zellweger transforms into 1968-era Judy Garland, giving audiences a look at her life 30 years after The Wizard of Oz. “You get more details, a lot more depth psychologically,” says Finn Wittrock, who plays Judy’s fifth husband, Mickey Deans. “It shows a side of her that most haven’t seen.” (Sept. 27)