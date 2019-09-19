From A to Z: Inside Fall 2019’s 26 Must-See Films

M is for ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’

Five years after the events of the original, Maleficent’s peaceful life is disturbed by the engagement of Prince Phillip (Harris Dickinson) and Aurora (Elle Fanning). Angelina Jolie, who plays the Mistress of Evil herself, couldn’t wait to get back into costume, but this time around, she was careful not to repeat a mistake from the first film. “When somebody would bring a child on set, I would go say hello, and they’d freeze or be like, ‘Could you get the witch to stop talking to me?’” she jokes to Us. Now that they know who she is, the actress says, “They like me!” (Oct. 18)