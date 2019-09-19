From A to Z: Inside Fall 2019’s 26 Must-See Films

T is for Terminator

After 28 years, Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor is back for one last rodeo. So why return for Terminator: Dark Fate, a direct sequel to the 1984 and 1991 installments? Simple: James Cameron. “I know that he was really the genius be- hind the franchise,” Hamilton says about her ex-husband. “They didn’t work without him.” In the new movie, Sarah is “more of an outsider than ever” and is “very lost and hurt,” which meant Hamilton had to tap into something new. “It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she says. “It was overwhelming spiritually, emotionally, mentally. The more demanding, the harder, the greater.” (Nov. 1)