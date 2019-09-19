From A to Z: Inside Fall 2019’s 26 Must-See Films

Y is for Yule Tide

￼￼Yes, movies can be inspired by Wham! songs! Last Christmas follows Kate (Emilia Clarke), who works in a Christmas shop and repeatedly runs into Tom (Henry Golding). And the rest is history! “Tom’s a breath of fresh air in this technology-heavy, away-from-being-present kind of world that we live in right now,” Golding tells Us. Something else that drew him to the role? His costar! “The chemistry was natural. She’s incredibly sweet, really pleasant and easy to work with,” he says. Also? He’s a Game of Thrones superfan! (Nov. 8)