From A to Z: Inside Fall 2019’s 26 Must-See Films

Z is for Zombieland

It’s been 10 years and the gang is officially back together. Abigail Breslin, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson return for Zombieland: Double Tap. “They love each other more, but they’re also more irritated with each other,” Eisenberg tells Us. “They’re kind of curious about the outside world but incredibly suspicious of it. It’s all the things that happen to a family after you’re stuck with each other for a decade.” Rumors of a sequel had been floating for years; says Eisenberg, it was “just about waiting for the right script.” (Oct. 18)