Ad Astra

The Story: Brad Pitt plays an astronaut traveling to the outer reaches of the galaxy to find his missing renegade scientist father (Tommy Lee Jones). Not based on a true story.

The Buzz: For the past several autumns, a fantastic sci-fi entry has rattled our minds and bodies. Think The Martian, Gravity, First Man, Arrival and Interstellar. The pressure is on for this much-delayed, much-anticipated drama, which is said to feature astounding scenes of space exploration.

In theaters Friday, September 20