Downton Abbey

The Story: Four years after the acclaimed PBS drama left us, the Crawleys (Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery) and their servants are getting the big-screen treatment. The plot picks up in 1927, as everyone in Downton prepares for a visit from King George V and Queen Mary.

The Buzz: Surely Dame Maggie Smith’s Countess Dowager would approve of the promotion. Still, it’s unclear if the Abbey antics will appeal to the common folk that didn’t tune in to the original iteration.

In theaters Friday, September 20