Ford v. Ferrari

The Story: Let’s go back to the 1966 Hours of Le Mans race in France, where an American car designer (Matt Damon) builds a car from scratch so Henry Ford II can challenge his rival, Ferrari. Christian Bale is in the driver’s seat.

The Buzz: Yeah, that set-up probably isn’t revving your engines. But keep in mind that Bale and Damon never do anything (or go anywhere) half-way. This prestige title should be no exception.

In theaters Friday, November 15