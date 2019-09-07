Frozen 2
The Story: Elsa the Snow Queen (Idina Menzel) and her devoted sister Anna (Kristen Bell) — along with their pals, Olaf the snowman and reindeer-handler Sven — embark on a journey in which Elsa must rise to the occasion with her powers. You better believe they will sing (and possibly build a snowman?) along the way.
The Buzz: You don’t have to be a 10-year-old girl to be excited about this follow-up to the $1.2-billion-grossing mega-hit. The only real mystery is how many musical numbers will be stuck in our heads for the rest of our lives. Let it snow!
In theaters Friday, November 22