Frozen 2

The Story: Elsa the Snow Queen (Idina Menzel) and her devoted sister Anna (Kristen Bell) — along with their pals, Olaf the snowman and reindeer-handler Sven — embark on a journey in which Elsa must rise to the occasion with her powers. You better believe they will sing (and possibly build a snowman?) along the way.

The Buzz: You don’t have to be a 10-year-old girl to be excited about this follow-up to the $1.2-billion-grossing mega-hit. The only real mystery is how many musical numbers will be stuck in our heads for the rest of our lives. Let it snow!

In theaters Friday, November 22