Gemini Man

The Story: Hello, trouble on the double. An elite assassin (Will Smith) is on the run from an operative who’s a younger and faster cloned version of himself. As we learned from Us, this can’t lead anywhere good.

The Buzz: This thriller is ripe with technological wonder, as the younger version of Smith is a CGI digital recreation. If anyone can pull off the feat, it’s Oscar-winning, Life of Pi director Ang Lee. And if Smith can recreate the Genie from Aladdin and not make us long for Robin Williams, he can do this . . . right?

In theaters Friday, October 11