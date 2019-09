Hustlers

The Story: A crew of savvy former New York City strip-club staffers band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. One Jennifer Lopez is the ring-leader; Cardi B., Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Constance Wu are the partners in crime.

The Buzz: This must be what all those Comic-Con geeks felt like in the weeks leading up to Avengers: End Game. Bring on the sleaze and cheese!

In theaters Friday, September 13