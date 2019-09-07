Jojo Rabbit

The Story: A 10-year-old boy (Roman Griffin Davis) living in Hitler’s fascist regime is unable to understand and deal with the realities of his situation. Enter an imaginary friend. Scarlett Johansson plays his mother.

The Buzz: This wild child is courtesy of director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Hunt for the Wilderpeople), who (hopefully) brings his humor and pathos to the World War II-set satire. The final product could either be a daring breakthrough or spectacular fail. But it won’t bore.

In theaters Friday, October 18