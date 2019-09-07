Joker

The Story: It’s Joaquin Phoenix’s turn to paint his face and strap on a diabolical smile. In this origin story of the iconic DC Comics villain, he’s a failed comic that encounters thugs while wandering Gotham City dressed as a clown.

The Buzz: Why so serious? Because with primo slots at the Venice and Toronto International Film Festivals, this drama is positioning itself as a gritty awards-worthy character study of a tormented lost soul. And Phoenix always makes things interesting.

In theaters Friday, October 4