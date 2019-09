Judy

The Story: This biopic on legendary singer/actress Judy Garland hones in on 1968, the year before she accidentally overdosed and 30 years after she played Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. That’s Renee Zellweger in the title role.

The Buzz: We already know the talented Oscar winner has some razzle-dazzle vocal pipes. (Duh, that’s a Chicago reference.) But can Bridget Jones really take us Somewhere Over the Rainbow?

In theaters Friday, September 27

