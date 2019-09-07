Knives Out

The Story: After a wealthy patriarch (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his 85th birthday party, two detectives (Daniel Craig, LaKeith Stanfield) investigate the case. Then things take a turn for the crazy-scary. Chris Evans is a foul-mouthed member of the family.

The Buzz: Whodunnit? Let’s find out in this star-studded mystery written and directed by Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi). Gotta love that Jamie Lee “Halloween” Curtis is part of the ensemble.

In theaters Wednesday, November 27