Lucy in the Sky

The Story: An astronaut (Natalie Portman) returns to Earth from space and starts to lose touch with reality while beginning an affair with a fellow space-traveler (Jon Hamm). It’s inspired by the real-life saga of Lisa Nowak, who drove 900 miles in an attempt to kidnap her ex-lover’s new partner in 2007. Reese Witherspoon is a co-producer.

The Buzz: In space-pun terms, out of this world. Its first-weekend-in-October release date is historically primo real-estate for films with Oscar aspirations. (I’m talking A Star Is Born, Gone Girl, Argo and Birdman, to name a few recent occupants.) If nothing else, the premise sounds positively bonkers.

In theaters Friday, October 4