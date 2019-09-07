Marriage Story

The Story: A couple (Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson) entrenched in the New York City theater scene learn how to cope with and without each other as they navigate their divorce.

The Buzz: I caught an early screening of this wonderful and poignant gem, and I’m still ruminating on it. (Always a promising sign.) Both stars empty their tanks as they give emotionally layered, career-best performances. Bonus: Laura Dern is in full-on Renata Klein-mode as a well-heeled divorce lawyer.

On Netflix this fall