Queen & Slim

The Story: An Ohio couple (Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya and newcomer Jodie Turner-Smith) are on their first date when they’re forced to go on the run, Beyonce and Jay-Z-style, because of an escalating situation with the police.

The Buzz: The heart-pounding romantic drama (and romantic trauma?), written by Emmy winner Lena Waithe, could be a Bonnie and Clyde for the moment.

In theaters Wednesday, November 27