Terminator: Dark Fate

The Story: The eternally fierce Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton!) and her son John (Edward Furlong!!) are back to aid a new resistance. Arnold Schwarzenegger returns as well. BTW, this is a direct follow-up to the 1991 smash T2: Judgment Day, so forget those soulless follow-ups with Claire Danes and Christian Bale ever happened.

The Buzz: One on metallic cyborg hand, Terminator 2 is one of the greatest sequels in movie history and this installment has the blessing of producer (and original director) James Cameron. On the other, this franchise hasn’t been culturally relevant since oversized flannel and Doc Martens were in fashion. Draw?

In theaters Friday, November 1