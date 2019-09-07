The Goldfinch

The Story: Theodore is just 13 years old when he witnesses his mother’s death in a terrorist bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Amid the tragedy, he swipes a painting from the scene and carries it with him as he gets older.

The Buzz: Donna Tarte’s time-and-place-spanning 2014 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel was un-put-down-able, even though it was 784 pages and would have made a lovely doorstop. This adaptation looks like it has the goods — especially with a cast that includes Ansel Elgort (as adult Theo), Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson, Luke Wilson and Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard.

In theaters Friday, September 13