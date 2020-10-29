TV

Fall TV Premiere Dates 2020: See Each Network’s Schedule

Fall TV 2020 Premiere Schedule By Network Riverdale
CW

Pandora: October 4, 8 p.m.

Swamp Thing: October 6, 8 p.m.

Devils: October 7, 8 p.m.

Coroner: October 7, 9 p.m.

Supernatural: October 8, 8 p.m.

The Outpost: October 8, 9 p.m.

Whose Line Is It Anyway?: January 8, 8 p.m.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us: January 8, 9 p.m.

Trickster: January 12, 9 p.m.

Batwoman: January 17, 8 p.m.

All American: January 18, 8 p.m.

Riverdale: January 20, 8 p.m.

Nancy Drew: January 20: 9 p.m.

Walker: January 21, 8 p.m.

Legacies: January 21, 9 p.m.

Charmed: January 24, 9 p.m.

Black Lightning: February 8, 9 p.m.

The Flash: February 23, 8 p.m.

Superman & Lois: Febraury 23, 9 p.m.

