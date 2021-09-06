TV

Fall TV Premiere Dates 2021: See Each Network’s Schedule

CBS Survivor Fall TV Premiere Dates 2021
60 Minutes: September 12, 7:30 p.m. 

48 Hours: September 18, 10 p.m. 

The Neighborhood: September 20, 8 p.m. 

Bob Hearts Abishola: September 20, 8:30 p.m. 

NCIS: September 20, 9 p.m. 

NCIS: Hawai’i: September 20, 10 p.m. 

FBI: September 21, 8 p.m. 

FBI: Most Wanted: September 21, 9 p.m. 

FBI: International: September 21, 10 p.m. 

Survivor: September 22, 8 p.m. 

S.W.A.T.: October 1, 8 p.m. 

Magnum P.I.: October 1, 9 p.m. 

Blue Bloods: October 1, 10 p.m. 

Tough as Nails: October 6, 9 p.m. 

CSI: Vegas: October 6, 10 p.m. 

Young Sheldon: October 7, 8 p.m. 

United States of Al: October 7, 8:30 p.m. 

Ghosts: October 7, 9 p.m. 

B Positive: October 7, 9:30 p.m. 

Bull: October 7, 10 p.m. 

The Equalizer: October 10, 8 p.m. 

NCIS: Los Angeles: October 10, 9 p.m. 

SEAL Team: October 10, 10 p.m. 

The Activist: October 22, 8 p.m. 

